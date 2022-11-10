Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,231 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 8.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 31.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 43,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 70.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Fortive by 83.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.
Fortive Trading Down 0.4 %
Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fortive Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.66%.
Fortive Profile
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
See Also
