Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,231 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 8.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 31.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 43,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 70.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Fortive by 83.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

Fortive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $64.34 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.