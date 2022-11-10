Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1,489.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 7,542.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
STLD stock opened at $92.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.69.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.
