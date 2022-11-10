The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 147.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2,104.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,518,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 356.5% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,546,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.27%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

