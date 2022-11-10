Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 84.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 16,492 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 115,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 15,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.53.

Devon Energy Stock Down 7.3 %

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.57. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

