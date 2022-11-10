Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.33 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 6,290.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 21,537.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,314,000 after buying an additional 592,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $25,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $68.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

