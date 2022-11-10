Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 80.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 37,095 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,271,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 20.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AEE opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.00. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

