Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cummins were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.76, for a total value of $143,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,036.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.76, for a total value of $143,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,169. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.88.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $237.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.64. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $249.85. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

