State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.08 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $178.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.93. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $182.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

