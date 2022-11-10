T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,131 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $973,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $107.12 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $218.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

