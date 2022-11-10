Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $114.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.83.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

