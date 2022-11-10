Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $824,000 Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 82.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 147.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Aptiv by 122.9% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 94.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on APTV. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.67.

NYSE:APTV opened at $97.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.76, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $179.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

