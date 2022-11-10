Quent Capital LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

United States Natural Gas Fund stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.85. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.