Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL stock opened at $281.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

