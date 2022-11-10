Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 36 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after purchasing an additional 385,525 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $54,184,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 367,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,957,000 after purchasing an additional 208,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cigna Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $324.99 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $331.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $99.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.77 and a 200 day moving average of $278.18.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

