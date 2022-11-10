Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 6,767 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PPL were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.68 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PPL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

