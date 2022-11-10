Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 463 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.26.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock opened at $203.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.49 and its 200-day moving average is $196.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

