Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of FTI Consulting worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,319,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,288,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,373.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of FCN opened at $162.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.22. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.36 and a twelve month high of $190.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.13 and a 200-day moving average of $167.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

