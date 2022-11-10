Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 185.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.88.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $379.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $664.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

