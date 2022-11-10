ING Groep NV Invests $3.06 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 5.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 17.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 13.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET stock opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.67.

Several analysts recently commented on NET shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.84.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,737.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,948,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,920 shares of company stock valued at $17,895,403 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

