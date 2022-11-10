ING Groep NV Invests $3.06 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 5.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 17.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 13.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cloudflare Stock Down 6.2 %
NET stock opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.67.
In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,737.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,948,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,920 shares of company stock valued at $17,895,403 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
