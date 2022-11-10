Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 555.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 540.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CF Industries Stock Down 3.7 %

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $104.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.25 and a one year high of $119.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.85.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

