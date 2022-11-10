State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 1,600 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 110.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Nasdaq by 53.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Nasdaq by 69.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,880 shares of company stock worth $1,300,645 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

NDAQ stock opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $71.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average is $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

