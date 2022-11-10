Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $230.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.13. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

