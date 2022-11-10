ING Groep NV Lowers Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of CDW by 66.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 405.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $172.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.15. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 26.28%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

