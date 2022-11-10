Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 50.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.19.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 6.4 %

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,890.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,890.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,406 shares of company stock worth $11,422,636. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

