Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 9,498 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 611.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $30.90 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

