9,781 Shares in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of FSS stock opened at $47.16 on Thursday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 20.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

