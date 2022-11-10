Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.11 Million Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.06% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 514,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,186,000 after acquiring an additional 80,141 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $40.00 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $51.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55.

