Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,365.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $205.88 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.66.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

