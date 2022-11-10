Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $934,000 Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,825 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE LPX opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.20. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 77.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.