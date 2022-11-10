Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 437.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 242.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

NYSE:NTR opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

