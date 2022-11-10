Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 4,985 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.07% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $89,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

