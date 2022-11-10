Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 48,070 Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 48,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,975,000 after buying an additional 141,559 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,176,000 after buying an additional 262,170 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,470,000 after buying an additional 673,764 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 968,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 269,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 730,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,406,000 after buying an additional 35,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of MARA opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $79.19.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Marathon Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Articles

