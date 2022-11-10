Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 6.6% during the first quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,265,000 after buying an additional 630,976 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 69.1% during the first quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after buying an additional 663,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
IHRT opened at $6.61 on Thursday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55.
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
