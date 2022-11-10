Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 6.6% during the first quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,265,000 after buying an additional 630,976 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 69.1% during the first quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after buying an additional 663,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia Price Performance

IHRT opened at $6.61 on Thursday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iHeartMedia Company Profile

IHRT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet cut iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.