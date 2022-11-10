Keybank National Association OH Sells 589 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,355,000 after purchasing an additional 822,589 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 852.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 478,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after purchasing an additional 427,954 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 160.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,782,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:NFG opened at $63.02 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.42.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFG shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

