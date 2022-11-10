Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $460,000 Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,092 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Textron by 711.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,278 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,117,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,776 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Textron by 2,973.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,083,000 after acquiring an additional 456,320 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXT shares. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Textron Trading Down 1.0 %

Textron Announces Dividend

Shares of TXT opened at $68.30 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average is $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.07%.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.