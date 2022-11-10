Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 175.7% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 238.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 29,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 2.7 %

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 143,700 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,524,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,807,424.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at $12,003,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 447,630 shares of company stock worth $15,495,284 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

