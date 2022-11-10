JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

Shares of JPM opened at $129.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $169.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.25 and a 200 day moving average of $117.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.