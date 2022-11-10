Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,116 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,116 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 474,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,671,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $2,455,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM stock opened at $129.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.