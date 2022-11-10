Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 117 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.87.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at $45,028,220.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $1,538,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 540,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,178 shares of company stock worth $3,530,473 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $249.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

