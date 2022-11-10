Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 391.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA opened at $227.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $235.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.52.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.