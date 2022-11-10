Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 2,410 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Nucor were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE opened at $131.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.39. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

