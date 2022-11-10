Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,210 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

