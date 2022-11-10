Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in American Water Works by 7.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $5,088,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 23.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in American Water Works by 7.7% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 118,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,694,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.33.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $139.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.