Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Holdings Lifted by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,769,000 after purchasing an additional 351,679 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,334,000 after purchasing an additional 344,578 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,591,000 after purchasing an additional 302,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,922,000 after buying an additional 251,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $130.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.47 and its 200-day moving average is $101.71.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

