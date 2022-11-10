Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 1,894 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,320 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.06.

NYSE:FRC opened at $112.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

