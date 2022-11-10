Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,113,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,659,000 after acquiring an additional 583,454 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $60.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.10. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.89%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

