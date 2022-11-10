Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 1,218 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ameren were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 864.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.00. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.10.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

