Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Increased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.6% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 52,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 22.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 2.4 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $130.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.