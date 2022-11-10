Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 5,223 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $480,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 770.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,521 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BKR opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.15 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.22%.

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

