Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Mark E. Dmytruk Sells 30,604 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 30,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $81,100.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

NYSE:DNA opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 549.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. The company had revenue of $144.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.